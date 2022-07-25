Forest officials on Monday launched an operation to catch a tiger prowling in residential areas of Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka.

The people have spotted a tiger in the surrounding areas of Madenahalli, Kanenuru and JP Hundi villages. The villagers have complained to the forest officials about it.

The forest officials who rushed the site found the foot marks of the tiger and have confirmed the tiger movement in the area. The sleuths have launched an operation to catch the tiger with the help of four tamed elephants and more than 50 personnel attached to the Tiger Conservation Squad.

The tiger has been spotted at various places in the region for a last week. The tiger had killed a wild boar in a farmland near JP Hundi.

The authorities have also installed CCTV cameras at various places in the forest to track the movements of the tiger. The villagers are panicked and not able to go to their agriculture fields.