In a display of independent lifestyle and freedom, the Tibetan Youth Congress held celebrations of Tibet's independence by organising a Rangzen (freedom) concert on Saturday, Feb 11. The celebrations were held in Majnu ka Tila in Delhi to mark the 110th anniversary of the 13th Dalai Lama's proclamation of reaffirmation of Tibet's independence.

As a part of the grand celebrations, Tibetans performed songs and dances, which demonstrated the Tibetan culture and aspiration for independence. They even showcased the independent lifestyle and freedom enjoyed while being out of Tibet against the lifestyle of being in occupied Tibet.

Tibetan Youth Congress

Tibetan Youth Congress is a global organisation of Tibetans advocating for the freedom of Tibet from China, including that of the traditional three provinces of U-Tsang, Do-toe, and Do-med. It is the largest organisation of pro-independence Tibetan exiles with more than 30,000 members.

The non-governmental organisation has emerged as an influential group, bringing international attention to Tibet. Rangzen is their quarterly journal, which circulates news from time to time.