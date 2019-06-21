Dheena and Darshan, who made his debut with Sivakarthikeyan-produced Kanaa, and Keerthi Pandian, daughter of veteran actor Arun Pandian, are playing lead roles in adventure comedy film, Thumbaa. It is directed by Harish Ram, who had earlier worked as an associate director in the films like Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi.

The film has the music of Anirudh Ravichander, Vivek-Mervin and Santhosh Dhayanidhi. While R Kalaivanan has done the editing, Naren Elan has handled the cinematography department.

Story:

Varsha (Keerthi Pandian) is a wildlife photographer, who comes on an assignment to forest to capture the photos of a tiger. She gets the help from her Hari (Darshan) and Umapathy (Dheena) in her mission. All three have different motives and the situations that they land due to their actions form the crux of the story.

Thumbaa is a children film set in live and real locations. Harish Ram has prepared the script keeping kids in mind which has no scope for obscenity or a romantic track. Using extensive computer graphics, many characters have been created that include a tiger, which is the main attraction of the film.

The movie has piqued the interest of the audience with its trailer. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check out the audience's response below:

Morning shows are yet to commence. Stay tuned for the updates.