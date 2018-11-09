Throughout the epic drama Thugs of Hindostan, we could hear people around us saying 'when will the real film start?'

The plot of 'Thugs of Hindostan' (Thugs of Hindustan) seemed to be all over the place. And, we had a gnawing feeling that several parts of the film and mannerisms of the actors were probably borrowed from elsewhere. Don't believe us. Take a look below and think about it.

Padmaavat: If you have watched the film, then there is no doubt that you would have thought of the song 'Khalli Balli' from 'Padmaavat' while Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan danced to 'Vashmalle'. Not only are the steps but even the setting reminds us of the Ranveer Singh's number. Not to forget the lyrics, which is laden with heavy Urdu words taking us back to 'Khalli Balli' again and again.

Baahubali: We don't know if we are still dealing with the 'Baahubali' hangover or were there some legit Baahubali-esque moments in TOH. The sword-fighting on the ship scene, the falling buildings etc reminded us a lot of Baahubali.

Agneepath: Every time Katrina Kaif came on the screen, she reminded us of 'Chikni Chameli'. The same moves, the same mannerisms. Katrina didn't look a bit different from 'Sheela' or 'Chikni Chameli'.

Coolie: Khudabaksh's ferocious-looking eagle reminded us of his eagle – Allah Rakha in 'Coolie' every time it appeared on the screen.

Asoka: Aamir's kohl-eyed, pierced ears, casts' costumes and the settings; everything kept dragging us back to the Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Asoka'. It appeared that Fatima had worn exactly the same costumes worn by Kareena while shooting for the period film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Ever since the teaser of the film came out, it has time and again been compared to Johnny Depp's popular Pirates of the Caribbean series. The pirates in the TOH look remarkably similar to the ones in Depp's movie.

Andaaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan's look, coupled with his way of delivering dialogues and mannerisms reminded us a lot of the 90s cult comedy– Andaaz Apna Apna.