Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer "Thugs of Hindostan" will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. Bachchan and Khan have also shot a video, announcing the film's release in the two languages.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya said the coming together of two stars for the first time will be a treat for the audience.

"We are a nation of film lovers, and films have often been a cultural glue that binds us all in a way that transcends geography. We hope that in 'Thugs of Hindostan', the audience will find a story that's universal in appeal and unique in its presentation," said Acharya.

"If there's one thing we Indians know as a family is to share, and it is in this spirit that we'd like to share our film with our audiences across India. This Diwali let the Thugs entertain you all over Hindostan," said the director.

Rohan Malhotra, VP - Distribution, Yash Raj Films, said the film will be the biggest ever release a Bollywood title has ever had in the history of Indian cinema. "We want to give the film a release scale that justifies its humongous hype."

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the mega action adventure, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is scheduled to release on November 8.