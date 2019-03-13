Though the chapter has not yet ended, the Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut affair controversy and the whole mudslinging that followed after it, will always remain Bollywood's worst kept secrets. The name calling that began with a 'silly ex' comment, brought out many hidden skeletons from Bollywood's well-guarded secret.

It was during the whole blame game fiasco, when while promoting her film Simran, Kangana Ranaut had hinted at Hrithik Roshan having an affair with a co-star (presumably Katrina Kaif) while he was already dating Kangana Ranaut and going through a tumultuous relationship with Sussanne Khan. Kangana spoke about Hrithik being too close to his co-star while he was shooting in Manali in February, 2014. Though Kangana never took the actresses' name, the time frame she mentioned was the period when Hrithik was shooting for Bang Bang with Katrina Kaif.

"Kisi heroine ke saath mein yeh Manali mein shoot kar rahe the, aur wahaan pe unke affair ki khabarein aayi. Toh maine poocha unko; Valentine's tha February mein, maine kaha ki 'Aapne mujhe phone nahin kiya, kuch nahi?' Toh mujhe kehte hai, 'Phone kis baat ka?' Maine kaha, 'Valentine hai.' Toh kehte hai, 'Tumko kyun karunga phone?' Maine kaha, 'Mujhko kyun nahi karoge phone? Kyunki main toh tumse shaadi karne wali hoon.' Toh kehte hai, 'Shaadi-vaadi toh tum bhool jao, tumne kis-kis ko bataya hai ki tumhara aur mera kuch chal raha hai?'," Kangana had said in an interview with Rajat Sharma for Aap Ki Adalat.

In our industry, Salman Khan is one of those, who forgives but it takes him a long, long time to forget. Salman's first appearance on Karan Johar's coffee couch was living testament to that. During the rapid fire round, on being asked what advice would he give to the celebs, Salman had quite a candid and sassy reply.

To Ranbir: Have fun!

To Katrina: Make sure he doesn't have fun!

To Hrithik Roshan: You stay out of this

Ahem! Ahem! We wonder if there's more to it than meets the eye.