"I need five bucks for my father's medicines. I would be grateful if you could adjust the amount, he asked, swallowing his tears.

Who do you think pleaded for five bucks? It wouldn't be surprising if any normal person would be in this situation. But, those words were from Tanguturi Prakasam's younger son Hanumantha Rao's mouth.

It is a shocking thing to know that Hanumantha Rao had to ask for his father's medical expenses from Turlapaty Kutumba Rao, a personal secretary of his father.

So, how does it sound, when you come to know that this was the exact situation of a former Andhra Chief Minister's son? Quite an emotional ride, indeed.

Now that Tanguturi Prakasam, better known as Prakasam Pantulu was an Indian politician and freedom fighter, chief minister of the Madras Presidency, and subsequently became the first chief minister of the newly carved Andhra state in 1953, the first such state on a linguistic basis. So, 'what is the reason behind Tanguturi Prakasam's bitter downfall', one might start thinking.

Turlapaty Kutumba Rao, who worked as the Personal Assistant of started to Tanguturo's residence as soon as he came to know about his ill health. That is exactly when Tanguturi's son came to Kutumba Rao to ask for five rupees for his medical treatment.

Kutumba Rao was perplexed and didn't know how to react at that instant. He came to his senses quickly, as he wiped off his tears and handed over five rupees to Hanumantha Rao from his pocket.

Turlapaty had compiled this incident in his book. The incident is both shocking and emotional to see such a great personality in such poverty. Tanguturi Prakasam is one of the leaders of India, who had spent his whole life in the service of the people.

Could we expect such selfless leaders in this era where the smallest of the politicians leverage their positions for their selfish progeny? This incident was written by Paresh Turlapaty on the occasion of Tanguturi Prakasam's Birth Anniversary, which was celebrated on 23rd August, 2021.