MS Dhoni is one such cricketer, who not only won people's hearts with his talent, but also with his good deeds. One Pakistani actress had once narrated an incident that yet again proved that Mahi has a golden heart.

One Pakistani actress named Mathira Mohammad had once narrated her encounter with Dhoni, following which she became a big fan of the cricketer. The incident dated back during Asia Cup 1998.

Mathira had said that she was staying in the same hotel where Indian and Pakistan teams were put up. She had said that she wanted to get an autograph from her favourite Pakistani player, but when she approached for it, she was harshly denied.

Seeing Mathira getting disheartened by the incident, Dhoni went ahead, and asked the actress if she would want to have his autograph. She happily agreed, and then 'captain cool' even offered her a seat beside his, and had a conversation with her. This gesture from Dhoni got a big fan in the form of Mathira.

Although he often faces criticisms every time he fails to deliver on the field, Dhoni has a huge loyal fan-base, who always stand by his side.

Even during this recent World Cup tournament, many people on social media suggested that Dhoni should retire now, but his supporters that includes celebrities also, requested him not to quit the game so early.