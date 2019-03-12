Kalidas Jayaram, one of the most demanded young heroes in the industry is now awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu' which is currently in its post-production stage. As Kalidas Jayaram is busy climbing the stairs of stardom, a new video of the actor has now surfaced, where the star, in his childhood days can be seen saying that he is a much better actor than his father Jayaram.

The video was released by Asianet and the incident apparently happened in 2001 during the Asianet Film Awards. After receiving the 'Best Child Actor' award, Kalidas Jayaram revealed that he may not act in more movies, as his father is jealous about the fact that his son is a better actor than him.

It should be noted that Kalidas was aged just seven during the ceremony, but still, he managed to talk for more than two minutes in front of a very large audience. During the talk, young Kalidas also made it clear that he will donate a part of the prize money to the earthquake victims of Gujarat.

Kalidas Jayaram received the 'Best Child Actor' award for his performance in the movie 'Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal'. While talking to the audience, Kalidas also thanked director Sathyan Anthikkadu for giving a chance to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Kalidas Jayaram's recent release was 'Mr and Mrs Rowdy' directed by 'Drishyam' fame Jeethu Joseph. Even though the film succeeded in garnering huge pre-release hype, it received negative reviews upon its release and bombed at the box-office.

On the other hand, 'Argentina Fans Kaattorkadavu' is directed by young filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas who has previously made movies like 'Aadu' and 'Ann Mariya Kalippilanu'. Aishwarya Lakshmi will be seen romancing Kalidas Jayaram in this movie.