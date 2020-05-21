Izabel Goulart is gorgeous and among many things, her Instagram feed is proof of that. So, we'll be taking a look back at some of her hottest posts.

Though there are quite a few to choose from, we think this one on particular deserves a mention. In the post, Izabel can be seen feeding a large bird in flight while showing off her killer abs.

Izabel can be seen standing outside in a skimpy bikini as she shows off her enviable figure with her hand stretched upwards. A bird can be seen swooping down and taking what she had held in her hand. Izabel appears to barely flinch at the encounter.

She accessorised her look with a pair of shades. She seemed to be all smiles. Izabel Goulart is one of the most successful models in the world. And she seems quite adventurous too. If the clip is anything to go by.

We're sure her nearly 4.6 million Instagram followers would have enjoyed the clip. So, it was worth a visit again. She sure does seem to love showing off her figure.

It is known that Izabel is one of the most recognisable names in fashion. She is also arguably, one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

Izabel Goulart apparently made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. You can check out the video here: