Izabel Goulart is one of the most sought after models in the world. She was one of the most popular Victoria's Secret Angels as well. She has not let the troubles of the lingerie giant get her down.

The gorgeous model is apparently still quite active on social media, especially Instagram, where she is known to post sultry and sizzling snaps of herself. We'll be looking at one such post. Izabel posted this video a while back, in which she can be seen soaking up some sun in a leopard print bikini while snacking on some fruit.

In the clip the Victoria's Secret Angel can be seen lounging. She can be seen showing off her killer curves in the skimpy swimwear. She accessorised her look with a pair of shades. Izabel captioned the post: Life is better at the beach Take 3 #greece #vacation #mykonos #sunset

Reportedly, the 35-year-old stunner sent her 4.6 million followers into a frenzy with her video. We have to say, Izabel Goulart sure looked stunning in the clip. She was joined by Alessandra Ambrosio, another Victoria's Secret Angel.

Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

The cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show sure doesn't seem to be getting her down. The lingerie giant had to cancel its extravagant yearly event because of a heap of criticism thrown against the company and its policies. You can check out the video here: