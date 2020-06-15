Izabel Goulart sure knows how to turn up the heat. Her Instagram feed is proof enough of that. The Victoria's Secret Angel's Instagram is filled with snaps that are sizzling to say the least. And true to form, Izabel took to Instagram yet again to post another sultry snap of herself.

In the snap, Izabel can be seen in a white dress that barely covers her assets. She seems to be posing in what appears to be an arytistic installation or a statue of some sort. The model captioned the post: Franz West by @gilcebola

Izabel Goulart is seen in a white dress and the statue appears to be an extension of her dress, or at least that's how it appears in the snap. Izabel accessorised her look with a pair of killer shades. She seemed to be gazing at the camera a seductively.

It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the most successful models in the world. And she seems quite adventurous too. Izabel boasts a very large following on her Instagram. And it looks like she knows how to tease her fans. All 4.6 million of them. She sure does seem to love showing off her figure.

Izabel Goulart is one of the most sought after names in fashion. She is also arguably, one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

Izabel Goulart apparently made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. You can check out the pic here: