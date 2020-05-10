Izabel Goulart is a stunning goddess and she knows it. The Victoria's Secret Angel has made a statement with her killer curves in several fashion shows.

And she continues to do so with her Instagram account. So, we will be taking a look back at one of her more sultry snaps from the past.

In this particular snap, Izabel can be seen showing off her incredible figure in a two-piece bikini while taking a shower in public.

Izabel is all smiles as she poses with her arms over her head. She is also seen rocking some cool shades. The shower snap is sure to turn up he heat.

Izabel is no stranger to getting pulses racing as she knows exactly how to get her 4.6 million fans into a frenzy.

Her gorgeous legs are on full display and it appears that Izabel is braless in the snap. Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is no wonder that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world. She does seem to like to show off her sculpted physique. Hey, not that we're complaining.

It is known that Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret and she made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel.

The lingerie giant had to cancel its extravagant yearly event because of a heap of criticism thrown against the company and its policies. You can check out the pic here: