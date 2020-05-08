Lady Gaga has been known for her sartorial fashion choices, but out of all her famous designer wear the one that remains the most shocking and hard to imitate to this day is her meat dress.

The singer chose to dress in meat, literally from head to toe. The dress not only caught the attention of tabloids and online forums but also sparked a controversy.

'Not too attractive, really'

PETA was the first to call the singer's costume unethical. Ingrid Newkirk, PETA's founder, released a statement, "In her line of business, Lady Gaga has a hard time being 'over the top', and wearing a dress made from cuts of dead cows is offensive enough to elicit comment, but someone should whisper in her ear that more people are upset by butchery than are impressed by it – and that means a lot of young people will not be buying her records if she keeps it up."

She further added, "Meat is the decomposing flesh of an abused animal who didn't want to die, and after being under the TV lights, it would smell like the rotting flesh that it is and likely be crawling with maggots – not too attractive, really."

Lady Gaga held her ground by saying that the costume was inspired by her speech 'The Prime Rib of America' in which she urged the US military not to discriminate against homosexuals in the army.

She said, "You saw the prime rib of America speech so you knew it was about equality, but nobody else knew that." She also added, "Everyone just saw pork. It wasn't pork! It was prime rib and plain steak."

Lady Gaga is known to make heads turn with her bold looks, but this one may have been one of her most extreme statements, despite the well-intended motives.