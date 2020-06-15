Elizabeth Hurley sure can get pulses racing. Even at her age. The actress recently celebrated her 55th birthay with a sultry snap of herself in a bathtub. Her Instagram feed is filled with such snaps. Each more proof than the last of her age-defying beauty.

So, we'll be taking a look at some of the snaps Hurley's most sizzling snaps. In this particular snap, Elizabeth can be seen rocking a gorgeous swimsuit. Hurley can be seen staring innocently at the camera as she rocks a black two-piece bikini. In the snap, Elizabeth Hurley can be seen posing by a pool.

Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to tease her fans. No wonder she has over 1.6 million followers. Elizabeth Hurley was one of the most successful and sought after models in the world. She still is. And the "Bedazled" actress can still give those in their twenties a run for their money.

Elizabeth Hurley works hard to look the way she does. A workout regimen sems to be a part of it. She recently shared a workout video on Instagram, in which she could be sen in a skimpy bikini working out with weights.

Though her Instagram is filled with images of her in various swimsuits, Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly confessed that she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. Though she did admit that she does like to walk around in a bikini privately.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, Elizabeth Hurley said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

Apart from being a successful model, Hurley has also enjoyed a lot of success on the big screen. But now the multi-hyphenate seems to be looking for love.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. Elizabeth Hurley sure isn't letting a global pandemic get her down. You can check out the pic here: