Bella Hadid is a gorgeous model and she knows it. She regularly posts on her Instagram feed and each snap is sultrier than the last. Bella is also known for taking fashion risks on the streets. Bella knows she can make anything she wears look good.

Her Instagram is proof of that. Bella has posted many sizzling snaps of herself rocking a slew of swimwear and lingerie. So, we'll be taking a look at one of them. In these particular snaps, Bella can be seen rocking a jacket of sorts and nothing else. Bella appears to be braless in the snaps.

She can be seen teasing the camera with a smile. Her assets are barely covered in the snaps. She accessorised her look with a headscarf, a necklace and earrings. Bella sure looks gorgeous in the snaps. She can be seen posing on a white couch with backdrop of framed pictures. In one snap, Bella can be seen giving the camera what appears to be a fierce stare.

Bella sure knows how to tease her fans. Bella Hadid may have slowed down on posting while in quarantine. But Bella Hadid has made it clear in the past that's she is not shy when it comes to hard work. Bella is one of the most sought after models in the world, and we have to say, such a feat has to come with at least a little hard work.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world."

Bella Hadid has also achieved a career highlight for many models, walking for the Victoria's Secret fashion show. However, Bella Hadid confessed something about Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Bella may have had many advantages right out the door. She was wealthy and by the looks of it, connected. So, we have to say, in fairness, many models would kill to be able to start from where Bella started. You can check out the snaps here: