Bella Hadid knows how to show off her enviable figure and she isn't shy about doing it. The model has been photographed time and again, risking wardrobe malfunctions in public for the sake of her fashion.

So, we thought we'll take a look back at a snap, where Bella can be seen showing off her killer curves in a see-through dress, while posing under a shower. In the snap, Bella can be seen getting wet under a shower as the fabric of her dress clings to her skin. The snap is certainly scintillating.

Bella sure knows how to tease her fans. She captioned the post: i love you guys

Bella seems to have censored parts of her torso in accordance with Instagram regulations, but that doesn't mean that Bella Hadid is afraid to flaunt her assets.

Bella Hadid recently used the social media platform to caution her fans and tell them to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote: Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love.

She went on to write that all people had to do was work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that. She wento on to urge them not to be selfish and meditate, hang out with their dog/cat/fish! She wrote that they were probably super excited to have their attention for 24 hours out of the day..!!

She suggested a bunch of activities that people could do while in quarantine like learning how to knit, tie die some socks, write a poem to your mom, even tiktok if that's what they were. She told tem to be a better person. And she concluded by telling her fans to wash their hands.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pic is any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. Especially during a quarantine. And we have to say, that Bella's post is quite the attention grabbing advisory. You go girl. You can check out the post here: