Three terrorists were killed and a woman died in an encounter that started Thursday morning, September 17 at Batmalloo in Srinagar city, officials said. One CRPF officer was also injured during the encounter.

Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter."

CRPF officer injured

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces laid a cordon and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.