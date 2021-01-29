Three terrorists were killed in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, officials said

Encounter started at Mandoora Tral area in Awantipora

The operation was launched on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

Encounter started at Mandoora Tral area in Awantipora. Security forces are on the job," police said

(To be updated)