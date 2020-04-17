In yet another case reported on lynching, three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district were beaten to death by the villagers who accused them of theft. The police on Friday, April 16, said to the media that the three men were dragged out of their car and beaten to death by a group of villagers in Palghar on suspecting them to be thieves.

Mob attacks the cops too

Few of the cops who tried to stop the attack were also beaten by the mob. According to the police reports, the gruesome incident took place between 9.30-10 pm on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Nilesh Telgade and Jayesh Telgade were travelling to Nashik. One of them was a driver while the other two were residents of Mumbai.

The police sources also reported that the mob composed of about 200 villagers who apprehended the victims' vehicle after suspecting them as robbers. Initially, they pelted the three men with stones and once the vehicle stopped, the three were pulled out and beaten with sticks and rods.

"Their vehicle was stopped on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road near village Gadchinchale by local residents," said Inspector Anandrao Kale of the Kasa police station. Although the police rushed the spot with respect to the driver's alert message on the mob attack, the frenzy mob wasn't able to be contained.

Moreover, they even attacked the police vehicles, injuring four cops including a senior official.

A senior police officer talked to the media on the incident, said "We are probing all possible angles and social media messages are also being scanned to check if rumours regarding robbers and thieves roaming in the area were shared and uploaded. Many people have been rounded up and are being questioned."