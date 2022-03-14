At least four persons, including a one and half year old female baby, were charred alive and 14 suffered injuries when LPG cylinders exploded due to fire inside a scrap shop in the heart of Jammu city.

The shocking incident occurred in the Residency Road area of the city and all the ill-fated victims are residents of Assam working as labourers in the scrap shop.

According to initial reports, the deceased have been identified as Shariq-ul-Haq, Ishuf, Rouben, and one and half-year-old female baby Khalida.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced relief for the families of the deceased persons and the injured in the cylinder explosions.

"On late Monday evening fire broke out inside a scrap shop where labourers were staying," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, (Jammu Zone) told reporters on the spot.

"Four people died and 14 got injured after a fire broke out in a scrap shop. Cylinders inside the shop also exploded. Rescue operation underway", Singh said.

Lieutenant Governor expresses shock over the incident

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to LPG cylinder blast at a scrap shop in Jammu. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the district administration to provide all the necessary assistance."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in the Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex gratia of Rs.1 Lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that during the evening hours on Monday, the fire broke out in a scrap shop located in the Residency road area of Jammu.

"Short circuit in electrical wiring is suspected to be the cause of fire breakout in the initial state," said the SSP. He added that fire flames engulfed the entire building and some LPG cylinders lying inside also exploded.

Locals evacuate victims

Within minutes after the devastating fire, locals swung into action and evacuated the incident from the site with the hectic efforts of police, fire, and emergency services.

However, an official of Fire and Emergency Services said that seven fire tenders along with a fire fighting team and an ambulance have been pressed into service.

The injured persons were identified as Marjeema Khatoon,23, Anwar Hussain, 53, residents of Assam, Momina Khatoon,25, Menar-ul-Hussain, 3.5 years, Baby, 7 yrs, Asrar-ul-Islam, 19 years, Anku Ram Alias Antu, 53, Pappu,45, Nilma,35, Mehju Din,25, of Assam, Sukitam,24, Semirinisa, 30, Suzu Bano,4 years, of Assam.