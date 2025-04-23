Three Kerala High Court judges had God's hand on them as they narrowly escaped the Pahalgam terror attack. Justice Anil K Narendran, Justice G Girish, and Justice PG Ajithkumar left Pahalgam on April 22, just a few hours before the deadly attack took place in the district. The three HC judges were accompanied by their families and had been touring Kashmir since April 17.

Saved by a whisker

On April 22, the three judges along with their families, left Pahalgam at around 9.30 am. The families headed to Srinagar and heard the news of the attack barely a few hours after they reached their accommodation. They had reached Pahalgam on April 21 and had visited several tourist spots. The whole group was saved by a whisker from the ghastly attack.

Narrow escape

The news of the three judges and their families being in Kashmir during the time of the attack had left the legal community worried but, everyone was relieved to learn of their well-being. Armed assailants, dressed as army men, entered a tourist spot in Pahalgam and opened fire at civilians. So far 28 people have been confirmed dead. While many who are seriously injured are struggling for their life in hospital.

PM Modi holds high level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to take stock of the situation. He also took to social media to condemn the attack and promised justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," PM Modi said in a tweet.