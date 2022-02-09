A pall of gloom descended at Jandore village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after Praladh Singh, father of Arun Kattal was informed that the body of his son was recovered along with six other soldiers, who were hit by a devastating avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

All hopes of the ill-fated family were dashed with this information. After getting information about the missing of Arun Kattal, family members, joined by locals, were continuously praying for the safety of all soldiers of the Indian Army.

Three soldiers among seven, who died in the avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6, belonged to the Jammu region.

As per the reports, two of the soldiers whose bodies were recovered belonged to the Jammu district and one from Kathua.

They have been identified as Havaldar, Yugal Kishore, son of Ram Pal, resident of Dager village in Kharha Wali block of Khour and Sepoy Vishal Sharma alias Guddu, son of Babu Ram (Ex-serviceman), resident of village Chak Malal in Khour Sub Division of Jammu district and Sepoy Arun Kattal, son of Prahlad Singh, resident of village Jandore in Lakhanpur area of district Kathua.

Since Sunday afternoon, three families were praying for their safety but were left shell shocked when they received information about their deaths and recoveries of bodies on Tuesday.

Arun Kattal was married in October 2021

Arun Kattal, married three months ago, had resumed duty in North East after availing one month leave. He had joined Army in 2015. After resuming his duty, Arun had promised to come back in March this year.

Family members of the deceased soldiers were informed that the bodies of Vishal and Jugal are expected to reach on Wednesday afternoon.

Jugal is the younger brother of former Sarpanch Dager, Gautam, Sharma, and Congress Block president, Kharha Wali. Babu Ram, father of Sepoy Vishal Sharma from Chak Malal village near Khour has also served in the Indian Army.

Seven Army personnel were missing

Seven Indian Army personnel, serving in the 19 JAK Rifles and posted at Arunachal's Kameng sector, were after being hit by an avalanche while they were on a patrol in Arunachal Pradesh.

The avalanche reportedly struck when the personnel of the 19 JAK Rifles were on a routine foot patrol at Kholong Point, four kilometres from Subhash Hut, on Sunday.

The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing.

"Bodies of all the seven Army soldiers have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," a Defence spokesman stated on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days.

"The bodies of the soldiers were transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," the spokesman said.

President, PM offer condolences to bereaved families of soldiers

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice -president M. Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The death of soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words. The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation. Their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to their families", President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

"Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families", Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

