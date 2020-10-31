French Prez Macrons posters stuck on Mumbais Bhendi Bazaar road, later removed by cops Close
French Prez Macron's posters stuck on Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar road, later removed by cops

Three welders of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, who were abducted in Libya, have safely returned home to Seetanagaram in Sompeta Mandal.

Batchala Venkatrao, Batchala Joga Rao and Boddu Danayya were the returnees who were kidnapped in the north African country.

Libya
The seven men hailing from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped from Asshwerif in Libya on 14 September.

"They are doing alright, I have spoken with them. They have come to meet me in my office," told Srikakulam Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar.  He said the returnees did not have any physical injuries and were also found to be emotionally stable.

'They returned home via Delhi, accompanied by family members'

Incidentally, the trio did not go to Libya for work but the company which hired them took them there from Qatar.

The AP government and the district administration played a crucial role in the rescue of the three people through diplomatic channels.

Related