There is something about binge-watching international shows with subtitles. Almost like being in a different world where you don't know the culture, people, language; yet, there is a certain connection that you feel while watching a part of their world on television.

On Monday, November 22, the 49th International Emmy Awards, held in NYC honored and recognized the talent and creative efforts of teams from across the world comprising 44 nominees from 24 countries across 11 categories.

The award ceremony saw three nominations from the Indian television industry including Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, Nawazzudin Siddiqui's Serious Men and Vir Das's comedy show on Netflix. While none of the above made it to the trophy-win, reaching the nominations too was an indication of a sincere effort.

Apart from India, television series from the UK, France, Israel, Colombia, Spain, Egypt, South Korea, China, Brazil, Canada amongst others, grabbed a spot in the final nominees' list.

However, the winners had to be better than the rest and truly turned out to be. While the top actor and actress award went to the UK with David Tennet receiving the best actor award for TV thriller Des, Hayley Squires bagged the best actress award for Adult Material. The title for the Best Comedy went to the hilarious French series Call My Agent season 4, with Israeli show Tehran bagging the award for Best Drama.

Thailand's Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice received the best documentary award, followed by China bagging the best telenovela award for its show The Song of Glory. South Korean fans were disappointed to not see their favorite It's Okay To Not Be Okay go without an award on the international platform.

If you are curious to turn on that TV and get on with binge-watching the best in the show world, here are little snippets from the top shows promising great content and available for viewing in India.

Call My Agent, watch on Netflix

The title sounds familiar maybe, as a desi version of the show Call My Agent Bollywood recently went on air. However, all hopes went dud as the show, boasting a unique plot and crazy punch, executed rather poorly by the team back home. Fans wondered why couldn't the original French comedy show be watched with English subtitles instead. As the name suggests, the show originally titled Dix pour cent focuses on the lives of four agents working with a top French talent agency juggling between their association with celebrities and saving their agency from dissolving after the sudden death of its founder member.

Tehran, watch on Apple TV

The Israeli spy thriller television series directed by Daniel Syrkin and written by Moshe Zonder and Omri Sehehnar revolves around the life of a Mossad agent on her first mission in Iran's capital, which also happens to be the place of her birth. Starring Niv Sultana in the lead role, season 1 of the Emmy award-winning series has eight gripping episodes, with a season 2 in the making.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice, watch on Netflix

The award-winning documentary chronicles the life of a Thai family that had their two-year-old daughter cryogenically frozen after she passed away due to brain cancer. The docufilm centers around the child's parents Sahatorn and Nareerat and elder sibling Matrix and how their story travels through signs of grief, belief system, science, and religion.