Three civilians, including a woman, were injured in Pakistan shelling on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector in Baramulla district when Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts on Saturday, officials said.

Police sources said three civilians, including a woman, were injured in Pakistan shelling in Nambla village of Uri sector on Saturday. According to the police, "The injured civilians have been shifted to hospital. Efforts are on to shift the villagers to a safer place away from the line of enemy shelling."