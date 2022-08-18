After a court of inquiry conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) into the security breach at NSA Ajit Doval's residence on February 16, punitive action has been taken against five officials, who were found guilty on various counts. According to officials, three CISF commandos were dismissed from service while two senior officers of the VIP security unit were transferred.

Doval is protected under "Z Plus" security under the central VIP security list. The 77-year-old diplomat is protected by a special armed unit of the CISF called the SSG.

On February 16, a man from Bengaluru attempted to drive a red-colour SUV into the high-security house of Doval in central Delhi. The three dismissed commandos were on duty at Doval's residence as a part of the security detail. The man was intercepted outside the residence and handed over to the police, who claimed the man was mentally unstable.

Senior officers shunted

Besides the commandos, the senior officers of the VIP unit Kaushik Ganguly, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) heading this VVIP security unit, and his second-in-command, senior commandant-rank officer Navdeep Singh Heera, have been transferred.