In a shocking video that has now gone viral on social media, a man can be seen getting tonsured. The man is surrounded by a couple of people. While at the first look this looks like just someone getting the hair done at home, the reality is far from what we see. The video, that has come from Vizag, speaks about the harsh reality and the ugly face of casteism.

As per reports, the man getting tonsured is a 20-year-old boy named K Srikanth. The man was working as a domestic help at filmmaker Nutan Naidu's home for the last four months. However, when he allegedly decided to quit the job, this is the reward he got. The young man was allegedly tonsured by the cine director. The woman is also seen holding what looks like a small stick and is repeatedly seen pointing it towards the man. Two more people watch on as the boy forcibly gets his head shaved by another man. The video was filmed by someone secretly and has now made its way to social media.

The video has gone viral and received sharp reactions from people watching it. This is a clear case of misuse of power and barbarity.

This video comes barely a few hours after two people were arrested for hacking a Dalit youth to death. The Vijayapura police arrested two men for allegedly killing the Dalit boy, who had tried to sit at the same temple platform and project himself at par with the 'upper' caste people. The victim was killed by these two people with knives when he had gone out to have tea. The parents of the accused had said that the dispute was not over the caste but because of an old-money dispute they had had.