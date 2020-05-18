Physical distancing goes for a toss as thousands of migrant labourers on Monday, May 18 gathered at Ramlila Ground for registering themselves with the state government for the three Shramik special trains,

Amid the coronavirus lockdown 4.0, the three Shramik trains will leave for different parts of Uttar Pradesh later today, Monday.

According to the video, that surfaced stirring havoc on social media, shows a huge crowd of migrant labourers ditching the physical distancing norm and thronging Ramlila Maidan to get themselves registered. This incident occurred on the day when Lockdown 4.0 began which will be in effect till May 31.

The Shramik trains have been operating successfully over the weeks, helping migrant workers reach their native states.

According to reports, the crowd gathered at the Maidan as they heard that the interstate bus service is all set to begin. Breaking queues and lockdown norms, the gathering of the migrant workers became uncontrollable.

The Ghaziabad district administration had asked people to come to Ramlila Maidan to complete the formalities so that screening and registration could be performed before they ahead to their native states.

Previously, the UP govt has sealed its borders and has ordered that no migrant workers travelling on foot to truck will be allowed to enter the state.

