A large number of migrant workers, mostly poor labourers from Uttar Pradesh, reached at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal after the Uttar Pradesh government announced it was sending buses to bring them home, even as the country remains under a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The migrant workers were left without job, shelter and food following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a nation-wide lockdown.

Trains, buses and other modes of public and private transport services were suspended, forcing the migrant workers to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes and native villages.