Barely a few hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction to Naga Chaitanya's London picture with Sobhita Dhulipala started raising eyebrows, the actress has denied making any such statement. Samantha took to social media to clarify that she never said any of what was being reported.

What the report said

A report of Samantha unpleasantly reacting to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita's viral picture from London had been grabbing quite some buzz on social media. "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not value love will be left in tears, regardless of how many people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone," a report in greatandhra quoted Samantha telling a source.

Samantha denies

Samantha directly reacted to this report and tweeted, "I never said this!!" Ever since, Samantha has been receiving tremendous support from all quarters and many are slamming the website for publishing false stories. The Shakunthalam actress has so far maintained that their divorce decision was a mutual one but things didn't end on a good note for the estranged couple.

Samantha on KWK

In an interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, The Family Man actress had said, "I couldn't really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn't at that point of time. It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine. I am stronger than I have ever been."