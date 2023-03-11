Malayalam blockbuster film Porinju Mariam Jose is getting remade in Telugu and this news has been announced by Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. Abhishek announced that he bought the rights to the film and it will soon go on floors. Directed by Joshy, Porinju Mariam Jose has Joju George playing the lead role. This film emerged as a hit at the box office with a longer theatrical run.

But on the other hand, there have been rumours for some time now that hero Akkineni Nagarjuna has been looking forward to playing the lead role in the remake of this film. Speculations are rife that writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada who wrote stories and dialogues for films like Nenu Local and Dhamaka is turning director with Nagarjuna's next. But here's the twist to it.

As per the update, producer Abhishek Aggarwal has something, and someone else in mind. First of all, Nagarjuna's The Ghost has been a huge flop at the box office last year. It is one of those films that saw minimum collections and that makes the producers not take the risk of investing money in his films anymore.

But still, a struggling director is said to have approached Nagarjuna to direct the remake but at the last minute, the senior hero is said to have brought Prasanna into the picture. Prasanna is known for writing that can make you laugh for two and a half hours and right now, Nagarjuna needs to bag a hit at this point in his career.

Nagarjuna is said to have wanted Prasanna to direct the remake under his home banner Annapurna Studios. Upset with all that is happening around this project, producer Abhishek Agarwal is said to have refused to give away the rights to Nagarjuna. An official confirmation is awaited.