All movie buffs would want to watch the crossover of actors from film industries of different languages. With pan-India films taking over the box office, many actors are now open to working in various languages now just with heroes, but with directors as well. One such crossover that people are waiting for is the movie Jawaan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and is directed by Tamil movie director Atlee. Jawaan is one of the most talked about and awaited films nationwide and has Nayanthara playing the leading lady.

Recently, it has been revealed that Atlee approached Allu Arjun for a cameo in this film. The Pushpa actor did like the role offered to him but is yet to let the team know his final decision as he is currently busy with Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun, much before the release of Pushpa became quite popular across the country as a fashion icon for the style he maintains.

Much before taking the offer to Allu Arjun, Atlee offered the same role to Thalapathy Vijay. After the Leo actor said no, Atlee then approached Allu Arjun. Atlee and Vijay have worked on a couple of films already and fans of the duo started wondering what could have gone wrong in between the two that Vijay rejected the offer. As per a source, Vijay said no to the role as he is not interested in making his debut in Bollywood now and so, chose not to take up the offer.

Meanwhile, let us tell you that fans of Vijay are very much disappointed with his decision. Vijay has a huge fan following in the north as well and watching him work with Shah Rukh Khan is something his fans would love to watch.