Meghan Markle's secret baby shower in NYC has been all over the news and is creating a whole lot of speculation. One of those speculations that has been doing the rounds is about Kate Middleton not attending Meghan Markle's baby shower ceremony because of her feud with the Duchess of Sussex.

But, now new reports have come out and they reveal exactly why the Duchess of Cambridge was not present for the ceremony. It appears that Kate and William had a plan for a long time that they will be spending time with each other and their children to a secret snow-filled holiday. The couple was enjoying their family time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at this undisclosed location in England during the time of the baby shower.

Apparently, it is the kids' holiday and they will join again this February 25. The ceremony that saw the presence of many high profile celebrities including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer was a private affair. And because of its private status, everyone was hoping that the Duchess of Cambridge would attend the ceremony.

But before we reach any conclusion on the lines of a possible feud between the two Duchess, sources have confirmed that there will be another baby shower ceremony in England for Baby Sussex. Hopefully, Kate will be attending that ceremony.

Also, Meghan Markle has already defied the queen and the royal family by organising the celebration. Apparently, the royal family does not have any baby shower ceremony because it is pointless and also the royal can afford all kinds of gifts that they will get in the ceremony.

And speaking about gifts, Meghan Markle has received tons of gifts in the ceremony which mount to several thousands of dollars. And Meghan has not opened a single one of them yet. Maybe she is waiting until she moves to Frogmore.