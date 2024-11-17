Manushi Chhillar has a wide following on social networking sites, and the model-turned-actress also likes to keep her fans and followers updated on what is going on in her life. From posting pictures of her trips to sharing her sartorial choices, Manushi does it all to keep her fans in the loop. The 'Operation Valentine' actress recently took to her Instagram account to share the joy of completing her week's checklist, and one would be absolutely surprised to witness the amount of things that were on her to-do list.

Sharing pictures from all that she did in the week gone by, Manushi wrote, "My week checklist." Here is all that the checklist included: "work and travel, exercise, glam, catching up with friends, finishing my painting and revisiting childhood memories in Delhi."

In the first picture, Manushi is seen wearing comfortable gym wear and posing against a piece of equipment at the MMA Matrix Gym by Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. That is not it; a couple of pictures down the slide, she also shared a photograph of herself doing Pilates. However, to raise the glam quotient of the post, she made sure to use pictures of herself all decked up for a probable shoot. The second picture on the carousel showed her taking a mirror selfie while her hair and make-up team worked diligently.

Manushi upped the ante in a striking silver thigh-high slit shimmery dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and thin straps. In terms of makeup, she went ahead with contoured cheeks, structured eyebrows, bright eyeshadow, and a nude lip shade. For her hair, she chose to go for soft curls and keep her tresses open.

Her week's photo dump also featured a snap of her all smiles at a restaurant, followed by a picture of her and a second person with drinks. The carousel included pictures of a painting and a small glimpse of her trying to revisit her "childhood memories in Delhi."

Fans were quite impressed by how amazing Manushi's week looked. A comment on her post read, "Fully planned Manushi. Keep it up always make this type of checklist" while another fan account of the actress commented saying, "Doing things that makes you happy is always a good thing."