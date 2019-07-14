DJ and producer Karan Bhatia, who rose to fame with the 2018 released track Tera Ghata, says that mixing music is easy, but understanding music is the tough part.

Karan Bhatia is very much a product of the modern world of Bollywood music. Having taught himself the basics of sound production and home recording from YouTube tutorials DJ Karan set to work creating his own material and remixes using studio software in the 2018 released track Tera Ghata, which received more than 22,000 views on YouTube.

DJ Karan has been dominating the Desi club scene for nearly two decades. "I use to make mix tapes for friends. I got inclined towards DJing, but back in 1990, there were no DJing schools to learn from so I got a job as DJ in a nightclub in my University. From there I learned the flow of DJing equipment and mixing songs. Then I got a job as a resident DJ, where I took off as I taught myself the art of being a DJ" says Karan.

Djing is a creative and productive job. Many have supplied the DJ world with new hype in terms of popularity and huge earnings. They have become party charmers, who collaborate and work with other music artists around the entire world with their remixed take on original music.

Dj Karan, is a new sensation, a superstar of the DJ world in Asia. DJ Karan has delivered some great mixes. He has a unique ability to charm and make his listeners chant his tunes which differentiates him from ordinary Dj's. His name is buzzing high at parties, clubs, concerts and events with his original Music worldwide.

When asked what message he would give to millennial, who are inspired by your work, DJ Karan says "Learn music before you learn to DJ. Mixing music is fairly easy, but understanding music is the tough part. Research and read about artist's song you plan to play. Don't give up."