Guitarist Esani Dey, who has made it really big it in the music industry at a tender age, was all thrilled to work with music maestro AR Rahman and it was dream come true moment for her.

Esani Dey has been brought up in a family where the day starts and ends with music. Her father Sujay Dey is a well-known bass guitarist and has played in more than 200 movies. Her mom Romia Dey is a singer and has sung for many live gigs. Born in 1999, she started learning guitar in 2003.

Her dad used to wake her up in the morning to give her important lessons and tutorials. In an interview to a news portal, Esani Dey spoke about her inspiration and said, "My inspiration is firstly is my guru, my dad, mom, and Late U Srinivas, whose playing inspired me a lot in Carnatic music."

Esani Dey's first gig was at the age of 7 in Kolkata where she received the Keep Music Live Teachers Award. She has played MTV Unplugged season 2, 3 and 6. She has worked with AR Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Udit Narayan, Daler Mehendi, Harshdeep Kaur, Kailash Kher, Neeti Mohan, Sadhna Sargam, Benny Dayal, Uttam Singh, Ranjit Barot, Julius Packiam and Louiz Banks.

But Esani Dey was most excited to work with AR Rahman. Talking about it, she said, "I was so excited when I got connected with Rahman Sir's work. I really didn't ever think about playing with him as I used to listen mostly to Carnatic, classical and jazz music. So it was a great experience playing and performing with him. With him, my experience was quite jazzy and musical."

Hailing from a musician's family, the 19-year-old sensation has come a long way. Esani Day has worked with few movies like PM Narendra Modi, Bharat, Begum Jaan, Indu Sarkar, Qareeb Qareeb Single, Hichki, Qaidi Band, Simran and many more. She has signed to do several projects in future.

The biggest challenge for this young sensation was to manage her studies, classes and music together, but she had fun doing both together. Esani Day said, "There is no specific time to practice but I try putting in 4 to 5 hrs a day. I just finished with my Class X examinations. I cope with studies and music quite efficiently. If one has the will, it's not difficult to juggle!"