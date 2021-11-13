Britney Spears, ahead of her wedding with fiancé Sam Asghari, had announced their engagement on social media on September 13 and accordingly, wedding preparations are underway. On Friday, November 12, a Los Angeles judge hearing her case ended the conservatorship set up by the 39-year-old singer's father with immediate effect.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy. I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen #FreedBritney," tweeted an elated Britney Spears as her nearly 14-year-long conservatorship by father James Spears was put to end by an LA court.

She did so while sharing a video of her fans celebrating her victory, captured by Abby Shalawylo.

Fans gathered outside the LA court to support Spears, who had described the guardianship as abusive, reported BBC adding that her father Jamie had earlier said it was "necessary", but agreed it was time for her "to re-take control of her life".

Restrictions

The legal conservatorship was put in place in 2008 after concerns were raised about Spears' mental welfare after several incidents post her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007. The binding restricted her power over her finances, career decisions and personal matters including remarriage and meeting her own children.

As part of the Friday ruling, Judge Brenda Penny also declared that an accountant who served as a temporary conservator should retain some powers to settle ongoing financial issues, revealed the BBC report.

Britney Spears' fiance, Sam Asghari, also took to social media to celebrate his lover's freedom.

In an Instagram post, he stated, "History was made today. Britney is free."

Earlier, before the judgment and the breaking of the news, the couple posted a cute video posing in t-shirts that read '#freebritney. It's a human rights movement'. The couple had announced their engagement on social media on September 13 this year and according to reports, wedding preparations are underway. A few days ago, Britney had dropped hints of the wedding by telling her fans on Instagram that her wedding gown is being made by Donatella Versace.