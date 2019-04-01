Vidya Balan has joined the shooting of upcoming Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai. The Bollywood actress is playing the role of Ajith Kumar's wife in the courtroom drama that also throws light at the feudal mindset and how the men-women are judged by different yardsticks in the Indian society.

Currently, the shooting of Nerkonda Paarvai is happening at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. During the break, the lead actors are apparently taking pictures with those enthusiastic fans who approach them for selfies and photos.

One such photo has now revealed Vidya Balan's look. In the said picture, the actress is seen wearing an off-white kurta with a wrist band. Going by the snap, one feels that she is having a simple, yet an impressive look in Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Bollywood hit movie Pink.

In the original, Amitabh Bachchan had played the male lead of a lawyer and a feminist man. Mamta Shankar was seen as his ailing wife. In the Tamil version, Ajith and Vidya Balan are playing husband and wife.

Like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajith has sported grey hairs and dense beard. Interestingly, in the latest set of pictures, the beard is missing. Rumours claim that the script has been tweaked to suit the local sensibilities and there is a romantic portion involving Ajith and Vidya Balan.

Apart from Ajith and Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Arjun Chidambaram, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar and others are in the cast. The upcoming film is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. The movie will hit the screens in August.