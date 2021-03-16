Actor Daniel Gillies has now become a famous face in the television domain. Post the success of The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals, Daniel Gillies is remembered as the original Mickaelson vampire with impeccable taste in fashion, a kind heart who usually prefers non-violence but would rip your heart out if anyone dared to hurt his family.

Damon Salvatore in the third season of The Vampire Diaries had even uttered the emotions of many fans of the series when he called him,' My favourite original'. He truly was, wasn't he? Rebekah was sensible, but there were days when she was unable to get over herself, Kol had been selfish, and we hardly got enough time to spend with Finn and Freya who seemed too busy with their own wishes to live their individual lives. Elijah was indeed the most reliable original vampire in the series.

Did you know that way before his stardom in the television domain, he had shared the screen space with Indian actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anupam Kher? In the film Bride and Prejudice, which had been an Indian screen adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel, Daniel had played the role of Geroge Wickham, a character Lalita Bakshi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) had met in Goa. Anupam Kher had played the role of Lalita's father in the same film.

Gillies was also seen dancing to the tunes of Garba in a popular song sequence. Bride and Prejudice had been directed by Gurinder Chadha. She had also directed Bend It Like Beckham, What's Cooking and Viceroy's House.