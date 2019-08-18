Andhadhun has been the talk of the town since its release in October, 2018. Especially after winning a National award, the film has garnered more attention. Starring Ayushman Khurana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles, the film is a crime thriller which doesn't fail in entertaining you.

Several filmmakers are eyeing the remake rights of the movie. Kollywood producer Thiagarajan has reportedly acquired the Tamil remake rights of the film. He is keen on roping in his son Prashanth to reprise Ayushmann's role. An official confirmation on the project is awaited.

Andhadhun is reportedly going to also get a Telugu remake. Speculations are rife that Nani is going to play the lead role in the remake, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

Nani has wrapped up the shoot for his recent film Gang Leader which is slated for release on September 13. Directed by Vikram Kumar, this film is a family entertainer which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

He also has Indraganti Mohanakrishna's V in his kitty. Besides Nani, this film has Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. It is said that Nani will be playing a negative shaded role. Nani, being a versatile actor, would definitely pull off this role really well. Let us see whether he would accept the offer or not.

Andhadhun is directed and written by Sriram Raghavan, while Tabu and Radhika have played pivotal roles. KU Mohanan has done cinematography for this film. In the recently announced National awards, Andhadhun has won the Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best actor for Ayushman and Best Screenplay too.