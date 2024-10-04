"Automation is really changing the way businesses run," says Gokul Pandy, a Technology Development manager at Accenture with over 16 years of experience in the Information Technology (IT) Industry.

He has witnessed firsthand how technology is reshaping various sectors throughout his career.

Pandy, M.B.A. and B.E., has been deeply involved in automation transformation, focusing on RPA, and Selenium to improve business processes. He has played a pivotal role in reshaping how businesses operate by leveraging automation to enhance efficiency, reduce errors, and streamline workflows. Industry reports predict significant growth in the global RPA market, projecting an increase from $2.3 billion in 2022 to $20.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 31.50%. This surge underscores how quickly businesses are adopting automation to drive efficiency. Pandy's expertise in Functional & Automation Quality Engineering has been key to driving this change. He believes automation's real power lies in enhancing human capabilities, not replacing them.

Key Projects and Challenges

Pandy has led several impactful projects in automation, including the validation of a macro tool for healthcare claim processing. This tool reduced processing time by 60%, allowing staff to focus more on customer service and handle complex cases requiring human judgement. Another example of his impact is his implementation of a Selenium/RPA BOT, which saved over $1M by automating client onboarding processes, reducing manual labour, and ensuring compliance.

In another project, Pandy integrated a chatbot using PEGA Robotics Desktop Automation for customer service teams, improving response times by 40% and increasing customer satisfaction scores. He has been invited for all Client related Floor support to help the real time customer service agents on their day to day tasks. While the adoption of automation brings significant benefits, it also introduces challenges, particularly regarding workforce dynamics. Pandy acknowledges these concerns but remains optimistic, believing that automation creates opportunities for employees to focus on more strategic and creative roles. "It's about moving human talent toward tasks that really need human insight," he explains.

Overcoming Challenges and Leading Change

While automation brings numerous benefits, it also presents challenges especially regarding workforce adaptation. Pandy has tackled these challenges head-on, helping his teams navigate the shifting landscape of automation. He remains optimistic about the opportunities automation provides, stating, "automation allows human talent to focus on tasks that require critical thinking and creativity."

Gokul Pandy has successfully led cross-functional teams through these transitions, ensuring employees are not only trained to work with new technologies but also empowered to take on more strategic roles. His frameworks for project migration have helped businesses seamlessly transition to cloud-based solutions, further solidifying his leadership in digital transformation.

The Future of Automation and Human Skills

Looking ahead, Pandy is optimistic about the future of IT. He is actively working on improving project migration, particularly as more businesses adopt cloud-based solutions. IBT predicts that by 2025, 50% of enterprises will have AI orchestration platforms a significant increase from fewer than 10% in 2020. This growing focus on creating smarter, more integrated systems aligns with Pandy's vision.

Even as automation advances, Pandy stresses the importance of human skills in the digital world. His insights have been widely recognized, with one of his articles already featured in the European American Journal and six more awaiting publication. Looking forward, Pandy is working on integrating AI and machine learning into automation systems to develop proactive solutions that anticipate issues before they arise. His focus on balancing human intelligence with artificial intelligence highlights the thoughtful and ethical approach he brings to his work. He leads cross-functional teams and emphasises the need for critical thinking and creativity. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023 reinforces this point, noting that while technical expertise is essential, soft skills will remain crucial in an automated workplace. Pandy sums it up well: "The future of IT is about finding the balance between human intelligence and artificial intelligence, and navigating that balance thoughtfully and ethically."

Global Recognition and Thought Leadership

Gokul's contributions extend far beyond his technical projects. In 2024 alone, he peer-reviewed over 109 international journals and served as a judge for prestigious awards such as the Brandon Hall Group, Globee, BIG and CES Innovation Awards. He is globally recognized for his thought leadership and regularly speaks at high-profile conferences, including the Intelligent Knowledge Systems and Engineering Applications (IKSEA) 2024 in the UK.

As a senior member of IEEE, Gokul Pandy plays an active role in shaping industry standards. His involvement in the IEEE P3407 Working Group, where he contributes to developing standardised testing documents, reflects his commitment to advancing automation and ensuring best practices and patent creation. Moreover, his esteemed memberships in organisations such as IETE, SEFM, Royal IOASD Fellow, and IEEE Senior Member further establish him as a respected leader in the industry. He has been invited to the PEGAWorld in 2018 and 2019.

Mentoring and Community Support

In addition to driving technological advancements, Gokul Pandy demonstrates a strong commitment to mentoring the next generation of professionals. Through platforms like ADPList and Global Mentoring program, experienced professionals like him contribute to a global community, sharing their knowledge and expertise to foster new talent. Part of Technical Program Committee in ADCIS & SCIS (Conference on Advances in Data-driven computing and Intelligent Systems) and also TPC for many journals and part of the editorial team as well.

His leadership, strategic foresight, and innovative solutions have set new benchmarks in automation, making Gokul Pandy a highly influential figure in the global tech industry.