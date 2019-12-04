Celebrities are the easy target on social media sites. Not only they are subject to constant verbal abuses for one or the other reason, but also they become victims of impersonators, whose acts could often put them in embarrassing situation. Once such example is here now as Tamil actress Ramya Pandian's fake nude pictures have been doing rounds online.

Perverts have gone to an extent of spreading fake nude pictures of Ramya Pandian on Twitter and Instagram which came a shock to her fans. After it came to her notice, the 27-year old has warned the miscreants of filing a case against them, while ensuring to remove all those photos from the platforms.

"It has come to my attention that these exist accounts wrongfully impersonating me and posting toxic content , thereby abusing my authenticity. I would like to clarify that my official Twitter account is @iamramyapandian and Instagram account is @actress_ramyapandian, [sic]" she shared on Twitter.

She also requested her fans to inform her if they come across fake accounts of her. "In case you notice any accounts of such nature, please reach out to me, so as to track the individual or the organizations engaged in the act. I am incredibly thankful for our continual support," she ends.

The Tirunveli girl, who holds a degree in biomedical engineering from Anna University, started her career by acting in short films. She was introduced to Kollywood by Raju Murugan in his 2016 film Joker. Her performance won a lot of appreciation from critics.

Koondhalum Meesaiyum, Aan Devathai and Dummy Tappasu are her other projects. It may be recalled that she was in the news recently with her sensuous saree photoshoot.