The Indian smartphone space is getting competitive even in the times of coronavirus pandemic as there is no rest for OEMs and there's demand for budget smartphones in the market. With brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Samsung and others dominating the affordable and mid-range segment, another new entrant is making its presence felt with a competitive product.

Tecno, another smartphone brand under Transsion umbrella, has launched a new budget smartphone in India with an aim to lure budget shoppers in the country. Tecno Spark Power 2 has arrived with a favourable sub-Rs 10,000 price tag while offering interesting specifications. From quad rear cameras to marathon battery and more, Tecno is out to make a difference.

Tecno Spark Power 2: Pricing and availability

Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 and it will be available June 23 onwards exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in two colour choices, Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey, but there are no other storage models besides 64GB one.

"Flipkart is always committed towards enhancing the smartphone offering across price points for our consumers. We are excited to partner with Tecno to introduce the TECNO SPARK Power 2 and we believe that this smartphone will fulfil the growing consumer expectations from the sub-₹10,000 price point," Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart, said in a statement.

Tecno Spark Power 2: Key features

Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 7-inch HD+ notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio for a large screen real estate. There's a 2.5D curved glass covering the display with 90.6 percent screen to body ratio, slim bezels and eye-care mode.

It's hard to miss Tecno Spark Power 2's quad-camera setup on the back, which comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, a wide-angle lens with 115-degree field of view, and another 2.5cm macro lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 78.3-degree viewing angle. The cameras support features like quad flash, Bokeh effect, Auto Scene Detection, AI Body Shaping, AI HDR, AR Mode, Google Lens, AI Beauty, and Panorama on the back and AI Beauty, Wide Selfie, AR Mode, Portrait Mode, Custom Beauty Modes, and more for selfies.

Under the hood, Tecno Spark Power 2 sports a massive 6,000mAh battery that is supported by 18W fast charging. The company makes a bold claim of the phone lasting four days on a single charge - something that hasn't been a norm in smartphones for a while now. The company further claims with a 10-minute charge can give 3 hours of calling time.

The smartphone is powered by a humble 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 processor, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There's a dedicated button for Google Assistant, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock support. The smartphone runs HIOS 6.1 based on Android 10.