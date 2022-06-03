There have been several attempts at capturing the rise and journey of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, but "The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party" brings a unique perspective, complete with insights and anecdotes that chronicle the transformation of the party under PM Modi.

Former journalist and the current Press Secretary to the President of India, Ajay Singh, encapsulates the unique model that transformed BJP into the election-winning machine. In less than four decades, BJP has become the world's largest political party; and there are some hard stories to be told.

Singh, who worked in various capacities in the field of journalism in a career spanning over 35 years, has been one of the intriguing observers of Indian politics. The book, titled "The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party" published by Penguin eBury Press, is a must-read.

In the book, Singh has used in-depth research and concrete examples to explain BJP's transformation over the years. There are some interesting anecdotes not known to the masses, such as PM Modi's experiments with traditional methods of party-building, his keen eye for detail and the innovative methodologies used to expand the party.

What sets this book apart is how Singh examines the origin of the party, right from the vision of its founders, and then goes on to give a glimpse into the party's future. The book gives rare insights into the party's historic rise, which is a result of much internal deliberation and planning.

Reviews: The Architect of the New BJP

The book is critically-acclaimed and has received coveted accolades. Here are some of the reviews from noted personalities and critics.

"Repeated election victories require not just a charismatic leader but also the creation of organizations and institutions that last. In this engaging book, Ajay Singh offers the reader an unusual peek into Narendra Modi the builder, beginning with the story of his impeccable organization of relief work following the 1979 Machchhu river dam tragedy in Gujarat all the way down to his transformation of India's economy and polity today," Arvind Panagariya, professor, Columbia University, and author of India Unlimited, writes.

The world has witnessed the meteoric rise of Narendra Modi from a chaiwalla to India's Pradhan Mantri! But how? Ajay Singh provides a riveting, behind-the-scenes narrative of Modi's organizational skills, discipline against all odds, stern empathy, self-reflection and perseverance that scripted his success. Inspirational, informative and engaging," S.P. Kothari, Gordon Y. Billard Professor of Accounting and Finance, MIT Sloan School of Management, writes.

An informative, evidence-based book which unfolds the story of the long political journey of Narendra Modi, from being a modest Sangh pracharak to becoming one of the most powerful prime ministers of India. What makes this book interesting is the author's close look at the organizational skills of Narendra Modi, which he demonstrated when he was a lesser-known politician - hardly known to many. The book presents a detailed account of Modi's organizational skills, his courage to experiment and innovate, beyond traditional vote-bank politics, even when he had just made an entry in electoral politics from the Sangh Parivar," Sanjay Kumar, professor, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi, said of the book.

There is a time in a leader's life before the figure is in full glare of the public eye. These years hold clues to more than we may admit. Ajay Singh gives us rare insights into the work and manner of India's prime minister. Perhaps more than others this is a veteran reporter's angle," Mahesh Rangarajan, environmental historian and political analyst, said.