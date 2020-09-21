Small town boy Akash Meena hails from Ranthambore in Rajasthan. This young boy says he was unaware of his capabilities till as per him he scaled from a backbencher to the farmer's boy. As a small-town boy, he says he was too skeptical about his potential. He says he now motivates and works with youth and wants to do extraordinary stuff in his village.

He says he has manifested his enthusiasm into his business to follow his passion for business. What makes him unique as per him is his ability to stand out from the crowd. He loves being active on social media and says it has garnered him some fame owing to his Instagram account. With his dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm, Akash says he wants to set an example for other youngsters of Ranthambore Sawai, Madhopur (Rajasthan).