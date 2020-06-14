As our honorable former President of India, late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam had once said, "Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep", people had really felt it deeply as they thought nothing is truer than this. It is these dreams that don't let a person sleep purely because it wants individuals to believe in themselves & work hard to achieve what they wish for one by one. Gathering the courage to first know what the heart seeks & then getting on to the correct path to fulfill those wishes is something a dazzling beauty from Jaipur, Rajasthan has been trying to do in her life, she is Kapilakshi Malhotra.

Born on October 15, 1996, the bylanes of Jaipur is where she spent her golden days of childhood & little did she know then as a kid that life would take her to the broader & bigger roads of Mumbai to transform her into a more talented artist and model. This is what perseverance is all about; this is what destiny is all about. The way Malhotra's journey has been carved, one can't help but believe that she was meant to be in Mumbai deservedly for her genuine talents & acting prowess; to try & become one of the top names of not just the Tollywood industry but B-town as well.

Talking about her journey so far, Malhotra who currently lives in Mumbai said that just like many other girls even she dreamt of doing something great with her modeling/acting career & so after graduation, she decided to become a model. Fortunately, she even got opportunities that made her . This opportunity opened doors for her for catalogue work as well.

This upped Malhotra's confidence & she jumped into theater to learn the fundamentals of acting. Theater acts like an institution for actors that shape them in every way. Malhotra too learnt a lot & with her honed acting skills tried for a role in a Telugu film for which she even got selected. While other girls struggled a lot in the entertainment industry, Malhotra, on the other hand, with her exceptional acting talents bagged the role of the female protagonist in the film.

The Tollywood industry welcomed her with open arms with her debut film that released on March 13 this year called "Prema Pipasi". Her role & her acting both got critically acclaimed. Malhotra is now quite convinced that Bollywood is the next big thing that she needs to crack for which her preparations are also in full swing, as she desires to prove her mettle even there & show them why the industry needs more actors like her.