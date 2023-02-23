Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with back-to-back projects in his kitty. The actor, yesterday, started shooting for the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Vinodaya Sitam. The Telugu version has Sai Dharam Tej playing one of the lead roles and Samuthirakhani as the director because he is the one who directed the Tamil version as well.

Besides this film, Pawan Kalyan will soon start shooting for the Sujeeth directorial which is titled OG (Original Gangster). This movie, which is again a remake, is the Telugu version of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. In Theri, Vijay plays a cop and Meena's daughter Nainika was seen playing his daughter. And for the Telugu version too, the makers are looking for a little girl to play Pawan Kalyan's daughter.

As per a source, it is said that Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is being considered for the role and speculations are rife that she has been finalised. As Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan are families, it is said that it would be easy for Arha to work as it is Pawan Kalyan's daughter she will be playing on the big screen.

Arha is part of Samantha's Shaakunthalam. She will be seen playing the son of the diva in the mythological drama directed by Gunasekhar. Arha is said to have performed well and so, was offered Pawan Kalyan's project as well. Keeping all the possibilities in mind, Arha is almost on board for this project. An official confirmation is awaited.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are waiting for an update about the actor's much-awaited film Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. This mythological drama is said to be released in two parts. While one will release this year, the other will take a year.