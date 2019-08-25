The Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar, most recent Telugu blockbuster, has not only garnered huge box office collections but also won many hearts and is still running successfully in the theatres.

Ram Pothineni, who has been doing 'lover boy' and 'boy next door' roles, has done a mass avatar for this film. It also casts Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Aggerwal in the lead roles.

Puri's take on the story and Ram's energy have given a perfect bonanza to the audience. Mani Sharma's music is like a cherry on top. The background score has taken the film to the next level. Keeping aside all the good that the film has done, let us tell you that there is a lot of competition in bagging the Hindi and Tamil remake rights of this film.

According to recent reports, the film is now going to get a remake in Tamil. Speculations are rife that actor Dhanush K Raja is going to play the lead role. There has been no official confirmation but reports claim that the actor is in talks with the producers who have bought the Tamil remake rights. Dhanush has donned many mass avatars till now and the role of iSmart Shankar will definitely look good on him.

Dhanush has a couple of films in his kitty which are yet to be completed and released. So to know how far this news can be believed in, either the iSmart Shankar team or Dhanush have to respond.