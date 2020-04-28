Sofia Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara have sure proved that their genes are in the right place. The two women recently took to Instagram to share a picture in a bikini leaving fans puzzled.

Sofia Vergara, 47 posted a picture on her Instagram account where the 'Modern Family' actress can be seen with her niece posing on the patio in her house. The actress captioned the picture in Spanish, "Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92 #alwaystwinning @cdvergara". She also added a couple of smileys and heart emojis along with the picture. The Spanish caption can be translated to, "Old model of 72 and new model of 92 #alwaystwinning @cdvergara".

Claudia Vergara, 27, who is tagged in the picture, is Sofia's niece and an Instagram influencer. The two women who have been shot from the back, look absolutely identical in the photo. They look so alike that many of Sofia's fans were left confused trying to guess who is who!

One fan wrote, "Soooo...which is which? Nobody can tell." Another one left a comment, "Like who is who?" A third one wondered, "Am I the only one who doesn't know which is which?"

The picture that almost qualified for breaking the internet garnered over 3,46,000 likes in just the matter of an hour. But this is not the first picture uploaded by Sofia that has confused her fans so much.

Just a day ago, she had uploaded another picture of her niece, Claudia sporting a blue bikini. The picture where Claudia can be seen chilling by the pool, showed a striking similarity to Sofia herself. Sofia and her family have evidently been enjoying a few good days c by the pool. The actress also captioned the picture as, "Patio picnic" and added a few emojis of a bikini, a drink, and some food.

The Vergara women are surely raising the heat in their bikinis!